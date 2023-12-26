It was in January 2008, the same week of the attempted demolition of the Oliver mill, when we came into contact with Javier García del Toro (1942-2023) and he supported the defense of this heritage asset, now already protected within the BIC of the ditches elders of the Huerta de Murcia. The professor from the University of Murcia himself extended a writing to the entire university community defending the mill, the ancient Aljufía irrigation canal, and the fight in defense of the orchard hydrological heritage.

It was not the first time that Don Javier supported the Murcian heritage groups, nor was it going to be the last. But he won over a few young people from this corner of the Murcian orchard forever. He knew how to transmit enthusiasm and love for heritage, for history, for culture. He liked to consider himself a “Jiminy Cricket” fighting, with words, ideas and voice, against Attila's horses that destroy our memory turned to stone.

Javier was always one step ahead of the institution to which he dedicated his entire working life. While the public university, everyone's university, the one that claims to be born from the will of the Wise King, has kept discouraging silences on many occasions, some brave professors, like García del Toro, demonstrated that there are men and women left, within the public , who defend their land and know how to go beyond classrooms and offices to take the pulse of society and even encourage it when it seems to look the other way.

See also Montserrat García elected Queen of the Patron Saint Festivities of San Pedro In 2009, thousands of Murcians asked to save a unique heritage in Europe that still has no definitive solution in the defense of the site in the suburb of San Esteban.

He demonstrated it many times throughout his life. In his beloved and ancient Cartagena, where he was born, and in his beloved Murcia, with three examples that many of us keep in our hearts: in Senda de Granada he defended some findings that many undervalued, but that they later elevated to the category of monumentality. years later, when they even protected them for their cultural relevance, despite having allowed hundreds of houses to be built on a site that forever changed the history and fixed times of the settlements in the heart of the Murcia valley. He announced it and defended it, they did not listen to him at the time, but they ended up agreeing with him in the same Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia.

Later, with the Huerta de Murcia, he was always supporting each claim in which we tried to save a mill, an irrigation ditch, a heritage that belongs to all the people of Murcia but that we have to continue defending inch by inch, bit by bit, trying to transmit to society the importance of a heritage in which he believed and valued more than many: with a two-millennial origin for which he felt passion, being a pioneer of public dissemination, a first 'influencer' in times when bricks were worn and false progress.

Already in 1983 he wrote about citizen awareness around heritage, influencing schoolchildren, and about disseminating cultural heritage to the entire population, beyond academic, university and scientific fields. Something that today we all see as absolutely necessary, but that 40 years ago only brave people, like Javier García del Toro, defended in areas more prone to other positions.

In defense of the site in the San Esteban suburb, under the San Esteban garden, thousands of Murcians ended up meeting in 2009 to save a unique heritage in Europe that still has no definitive solution to protect it fifteen years later. Their “archaeological rallies” began to bring together a citizenry that still felt sorry for having let the Arab Baths and a good part of Murcia, lost forever, be devastated. Javier, Don Javier, made us look inside that fence that hid the past of our city, and save some streets, some walls, a medieval urban planning from the pickaxe that was condemned to disappear by those who ended up declaring it a Site of Cultural Interest some time later. .

Javier, you have left without making a sound, leaving all of us who enjoyed listening to you a little more alone, whether in San Esteban, in some corner of the Huerta, in an unknown weir or going up to see the cave paintings of Mount Arabí, but that we will never forget you. Among your family and friends, and with some of those who accompanied us in struggles, victories and battles, and who we hope to meet soon to honor you, tasting your beloved Roman garum and with Moorish sweets, which you gave us so many times.

Goodbye, professor.