“A fine for anyone who blasphemes at the bar: the sign posted by the managers of the Bar Sport in Castello di Godego, Treviso, has gone viral. Daniele, Michela and their daughter Camilla Muledda, managers of the bar, have placed a glass jar on the counter with a sign that says: “1 blasphemy 1 euro; 3 blasphemies 2.5 euros; copyright blasphemy 5 euros”.

“Let’s say that the idea came to me when I returned from vacation and in the bar there were two patrons who were having an animated discussion” they explain to the local newspapers. “With a smile on their lips, almost everyone put the euro into the jar without needing any recall, which we don’t do anyway because there are no obligations. Indeed, someone has put money in advance “.