The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Transnistria announced that Moldova is preparing repressions against residents of the PMR

The Moldavian authorities are preparing to apply the “law on separatism,” which will make it possible to bring to criminal liability almost any resident of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR). This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized republic Vitaly Ignatiev, reports TASS.

According to Ignatiev, Chisinau is already actively using this norm at the “public, information, expert level,” so no one is immune from future repressions that may begin soon.

The head of the PMR Foreign Ministry called on residents of the republic to be as careful and attentive as possible while on the territory of Moldova.

Earlier, a rally was held in Transnistria against pressure from Moldova. It was initiated by local trade union organizations. The meeting was attended by the President of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky.