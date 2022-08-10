In Transcarpathia, they said that companies of unknown owners will be able to buy the land of Ukraine

Large companies of unknown owners, even before the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land, leased land in Ukraine and from 2024 will have a priority right to purchase them after the Verkhovna Rada lifts the moratorium on the sale of land that has been in force in the country for 18 years. This was stated by the chairman of the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia Laszlo Brenzovich, reports RIA News.

He noted that even before its abolition, it was allowed to lease farmland for up to 49 years, there were hundreds of thousands of hectares of such land.

“In general, the agreements stipulate the pre-emptive right to purchase, and from 2024, according to the law, the tenants will have the pre-emptive right to purchase land. However, these are such huge companies that it is impossible to know what their ownership history is,” said the chairman of the Society of Hungarian Culture.

According to Brenzovich, the public in Ukraine resisted the lifting of the moratorium for a long time, but in the end the law was passed. After 2014, the process of concluding lease agreements and passing the land law accelerated, he added.

At the end of March 2020, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that, from July 1, 2021, allows the sale of land to individuals, citizens of Ukraine, in the amount of no more than 100 hectares in one hand. From 2024, Ukrainian legal entities will be able to acquire agricultural land, but not more than 10,000 hectares each.