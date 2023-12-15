Deputy Batrin in Ukraine exploded three grenades at a village council meeting

A deputy in Transcarpathia exploded several grenades during a meeting of the village council in the village of Keretsky. As a result, 26 people were injured, six of them are in serious condition. Initially, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that the bomber had died, but later information appeared that doctors were fighting for his life.

“Doctors are carrying out resuscitation measures against the man who blew up the grenades,” reported National Police of Ukraine.

The grenades were detonated by a deputy from the Servant of the People party

Ukrainian media reportthat the grenades in the Transcarpathian village council, according to preliminary information, were detonated by deputy Sergei Batrin from the party of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky “Servant of the People” born in 1969.

A video of the incident appeared online. In the footage, the deputy first stands at the door, then takes out grenades and explodes them. The incident was reported to the police by a woman who watched the broadcast of the meeting.

The media named a preliminary reason for the action

mass media report, that the preliminary reason for Batrin’s action is that his colleagues did not want to listen to him. However, there is no official confirmation of this information.

During the meeting, they discussed the budget for 2024. Batrin did not agree with his colleagues from the very beginning and strongly argued. He demanded that deputies report on the 2023 budget and then adopt the budget for next year.

Frame: Telegram channel SHOT

At some point, in the midst of the discussion, he left the room and returned a few minutes later. At the same time, another deputy left the hall with him, but did not return to the hall. Before the explosion, Batrin interrupted the meeting participants and asked several times: “Can I?”, after which he pulled out the pin and threw three grenades.

Police qualified an incident under Part 1 of Article 263 (“Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives”) of the Criminal Code. In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine will investigate the incident under Part 1 of Article 258 (Terrorist Act) of the Criminal Code.