The Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory, Alexander Osipov, intends to seek amendments to the Federal Law on the trapping of stray animals. Osipov stated this at a meeting with residents of the village of Domna, where on January 22 a seven-year-old child died after an attack by dogs.

“We will appeal to the Federal Assembly, the State Duma, the Government of Russia with a request to change this law,” leads words of the head of the region press service.

According to him, there are flaws in the law that do not allow removing dogs from the streets of settlements. Nevertheless, the governor promised to catch all the dogs on the streets of Domna and hold a regional meeting of the Commission for Emergency Situations (ES) with the heads of all regions of the region.

“An additional bus will be allocated for Domna to transport people to the school, and the unlit streets of the village will soon be equipped with street lighting. Special attention will be paid to the garbage collection schedule, which is one of the reasons for the accumulation of stray dogs,” the administration of the Governor of Transbaikalia said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, employees of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the region opened a criminal case after the death of a girl from dog bites. The case is being investigated under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence, negligently resulting in the death of a person”).

The attack took place on January 21 in the village of Domna, when the girl was returning home from a music school through the private sector.