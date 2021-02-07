Sixteen freight train cars derailed at the Nanagra station in Transbaikalia, according to website Transbaikal Railway on Sunday, February 7.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 23:56 (Moscow time). At the moment, traffic at the station is temporarily suspended, delays of passenger trains are expected. There were no casualties during the incident, and there was no threat to environmental safety.

“At the Nanagra station of the Trans-Baikal railway, according to preliminary information, 16 wagons of a freight train descended. The gauge of the neighboring track was violated, ”it was reported.

Recovery trains were sent to the scene of the accident to eliminate the consequences of the descent, the operational headquarters is working on the railway. The reasons for the incident are being established.

In late January, it was reported that a major fuel spill had occurred on the Kungur railway. Residents of houses located near the scene were evacuated.