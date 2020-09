A masked civil marriage is now the rule in Toulouse since the department of Haute-Garonne has passed into the red zone. Weddings are numerous, at the end of summer: many had planned to unite in the spring or the beginning of the summer, but confinement was invited … and the postponements have multiplied.

New obstacle now, the bride and groom must be masked and the number of guests is limited. The lovers accept the constraint and marry despite everything with a smile …