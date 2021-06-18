Brenda Alcala

Torreón, Coahuila. / 18.06.2021 16:53:39

The Directorate of Public Services in Torreón, reported that Due to the massive exhumations that are registered in the Municipal Pantheon Number 1, located in the Aquiles Serdán neighborhood, it will remain closed to visits during the celebration of Father’s day.

While the Municipal Pantheon Number 2, will also be closed and the days before and after Sunday, June 20, visitors will have to abide by the protocols established by the Health Subcommittee in La Laguna.

The protocols that citizens already know and must comply with are: entry with masks, keep a safe distance at all times and constant hand hygiene.

The municipal authority reported that the Regional Center for Human Identification, projected the second day of mass exhumation in Torreón, during the dates of May 24 to June 26, hence, it is not possible to enter Pantheon 1.

On the other hand, the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Alfonso Mijares Ramírez, announced that The guards and patrols will be maintained by the Civil Protection personnel outside the municipal cemeteries.

Regarding the pantheons that are not municipal, the municipal authority indicated that Surveillance rounds will be held and citizens are urged not to lower their guard against covid-19, complying with all the sanitary measures stipulated by the Health Subcommittee in La Laguna for the visit to the pantheons during the pandemic.

EGO