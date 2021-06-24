Luis Carlos Valdes

Torreón, Coahuila. / 24.06.2021 17:27:00

From January to date, the Torreón Environment Directorate has donated more than 8,600 trees in various reforestation programs, which contributes to improving the living conditions of the population within the urban area.

According to Daniel Salcedo Serrano, in charge of Projects of this agency and coordinator of the Municipal Nursery, there is a permanent campaign of reforestation and donation of trees to the community.

“To date 8,600 trees have been carried from January to date in reforestation programs. We are working with companies, which are a concentrated sector where there are many citizens of La Laguna, so it is possible to go to companies; A tree can be donated to them through an adoption program, where it is guaranteed, as far as possible, that there will be one more tree and it will be cared for, with benefits for the population within the urban march ”, explained the specialist.

The Torreón Environment Directorate maintains various tree donation and reforestation programs, and supports various citizen initiatives; just as it was that of Vive Tu Acera, in conjunction with the Municipal Planning Institute; Salcedo Serrano explained that There it will be supported with the donation of 80 trees and land, as well as the socialization of their care, supporting the Vive Tu Acera project. and ensuring the survival of native species adapted to the region.

“What will be tried, through socialization, is that some tenant adopts a tree. Then an irrigation program will be sought by the Municipality and with the participation of the contractor ”, he explained.

He stressed the importance of achieving citizen involvement, appropriating public spaces and green areas: “Whenever there is a group of people who organize themselves and want to have a beautiful area with vegetation; I believe that what is necessary is that there be organization and in this way, things begin to change, ”said Salcedo Serrano.

