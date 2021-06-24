Torreón, Coahuila. / 06.23.2021 19:41:10

This Wednesday afternoon A man was seriously injured when he was shot by a firearm, when he was walking just under the El Campesino vehicular bridge, which is located on the peripheral Raúl López Sánchez de Torreón and the Old Highway to San Pedro.

Even if was treated still alive and transferred to a hospital, the victim did not resist the injuries caused by a firearm projectile and lost his life.

It was around 4:00 p.m. that motorists and witnesses to the attack immediately requested the support of the authorities and an ambulance to 911, since they indicated that there was a man shot in a pool of blood, right in front of the figure of El Campesino.

Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the scene, who found the man unconscious but still alive, for which he was taken to hospital 16 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

At the scene of the incident, the identity of the victim was not specified, while he was wearing a green backpack, blue jeans, a purple shirt, a brown belt and black shoes, with an age ranging between 45 and 50 year old.

Police spokesmen announced that the first versions of witnesses suggest that it would have been a motorcycle that approached the pedestrian to shoot him point-blank and then flee from the events by the peripheral.

The now deceased received at least two bullet wounds, where one of them hit the head, with which his health became critical until he could not take it anymore and died.

Police elements of municipal and state corporations cordoned off the scene of the attack, while the expert services raised some indications to integrate them into the investigation folder, while Public Ministry personnel met at the hospital where the now deceased was admitted to become aware of the death.

In that context, The Attorney General of the State of Coahuila, Laguna I delegation, will be in charge of following the file according to the expert opinions obtained and the witness statements collected by the Criminal Investigation Agency.

It turned out that the victim had Guatemalan nationality, however, it will be in the next few hours when official information about what happened and the subsequent identification of the deceased will be issued.

EGO