Alondra Avila

Toluca / 19.06.2021 22:19:43

From April 2020 to May this year Just over 10,250 sterilizations of dogs and cats were carried out at the Animal Control and Welfare Center of Toluca and shortly the mobile units will return to the delegations to continue the sterilization of more animals.

The head of the Center, Emmanuel Pedraza Reyes, announced that since the beginning of the health contingency the municipal government impHe put forward a strategy to reach out to communities that register a considerable number of street animals or community dogs, while still protecting medical and administrative personnel.

He explained that since April of last year the Control Center personnel have left on board a vehicle to visit an average of six communities from Tuesday to Friday, to transfer 25 cats and 45 dogs to the facilities to sterilize and return them, on the same day, to their colonies or communities.

Pedraza Reyes explained that the vast majority are semi-domiciled dogs or animals who are from the community.

He argued that it is an effort classified as unique at the national level, since During the health contingency, the rest of the states and municipalities totally stopped this activity, which places Toluca as the spearhead in matters of canine population control.

KVS

.