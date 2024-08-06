Paris (dpa)

British swimmer Adam Peaty has claimed that athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics have found worms in their food, and has criticised the poor food service in the Olympic Village.

The British news agency (PA Media) reported that Piatti, who has won six Olympic medals, complained about the quantity and quality of food provided, saying this would affect the performance of the athletes.

“The food is not good enough for the level that makes the athletes perform. We need to give our best,” Piatti told the i newspaper.

“In Tokyo the food was amazing. In Rio it was amazing. But this time? Not enough protein options, long lines, waiting 30 minutes for food because there is no queuing system,” he added.

As part of the Games’ sustainability pledges, organizers aimed to make 60 percent of meals meat-free and a third plant-based, but Piatti said that didn’t work for him. “The sustainability narrative was imposed on the athletes only,” he said. “I want meat, I need meat to perform, that’s what I eat at home, why should I change?”

“I like my fish, and people find worms in my fish. That’s just not enough,” he added. “The standard is that we look at the best athletes in the world, and we don’t feed them the best food.” A tournament spokesman told the i newspaper: “We listen to the athletes, and we take their feedback seriously.”

“Since the opening of the Olympic Village, our partner Sodexo Life has been proactively working to provide supplies with the increased usage of restaurants in the Olympic Village, in addition to the actual consumption of athletes that was observed in the early days,” he added. “As a result, quantities of certain products have been significantly increased, and additional staff have been added to ensure smooth service.”