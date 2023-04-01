Kyodo: Tokyo in the summer of 2023 may face the threat of power shortages

Tokyo in the hot summer of 2023 may again face the threat of power shortages, writes Kyodo agency, citing government estimates.

According to the newspaper, the capital of Japan is waiting for a tense situation in terms of supply and demand for electricity, and in the event of an abnormal heat, its shortage is predicted. The specialists specified that the energy companies of Japan have to keep the reserve ratio, which shows the degree of stock supply in relation to demand, at the level of 3 percent.

This figure for Tokyo Electric Power, which serves the capital, may fall to a critical level. The agency said that the difficult situation in Japan has developed due to the fact that some thermal power plants were stopped.

In July, it was reported that the Japanese company Nippon Steel Corp. purchased a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the highest price in its history – we are talking about the approximate equivalent of $ 1,400 per thousand cubic meters.