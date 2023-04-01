Tokyo could face the threat of power shortages in the face of a hot summer in 2023. This was announced on Saturday, April 1, by the Japanese agency Kyodo News with reference to government estimates.

The publication notes that the Japanese capital will face problems with supply and demand for electricity, and in case of hot weather, its shortage is predicted.

Experts said that Japanese energy companies have to keep the reserve ratio at 3%. This ratio determines the degree of stock supply to demand. The figure could fall to a critically low level for Tokyo Electric Power, which serves the capital.

The agency reported that this situation in Japan has developed due to the shutdown of some thermal power plants.

In September last year, it became known that Japan for the first time in seven years introduced a regime to save electricity in the winter. The reduction in electricity consumption affected only secondary goals, such as advertising signs, demonstrations of lighting fixtures and TVs in stores and in shop windows.

On July 1, 2022, Kyodo announced that a three-month electricity saving period has been announced in Japan. At the same time, the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry recommended that you continue to use air conditioners, but instead save electricity by “turning off unnecessary lights.”

Prior to that, on June 7, 2022, the country’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Koichi Hagiuda, urged the public to save electricity this summer due to a forecasted electricity shortage next winter.

On April 27, 2022, The New York Times reported that Japan could experience a power shortage due to anti-Russian sanctions and problems with the supply of liquefied natural gas.

The electricity saving mode was previously introduced in the country after the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant due to the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. It operated until 2015, after which it was gradually canceled.