Two people with suspected Gaff disease were delivered to the hospital in the city of Tobolsk, Tyumen region. This was announced on Monday, February 15, by the press service of the regional health department.

It is noted that the patients were taken to the admission department of the Regional Hospital No. 3 of Tobolsk. He is currently undergoing comprehensive diagnostics.

At the time of examination, the condition of the patients was assessed as satisfactory. The final diagnosis will be established based on the results of all studies, which may take some time, “- the message URA.RU…

The press service also added that the final diagnosis will be established based on the results of the research.

Gaff disease is an acute illness that occurs as a result of the consumption of poisoned fish or animals that fed on it. Initially, the symptoms resemble ordinary poisoning, but after a while the patient begins to have convulsions, limbs fail. Without medical care, the disease can lead to liver and kidney failure and death.

In October 2019, the diagnosis of Gaff disease was clinically confirmed in eight residents of the Tyumen region.

According to the preliminary version, the reason for the transmission of the disease was the consumption of fish, which the villagers caught from the local Andreevskoye Lake. It is clarified that there is no official ban on fishing from there, however, residents were warned of the risks of infection and recommended to refrain from fishing. The press service stressed that the disease is not transmitted from person to person.