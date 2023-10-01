The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the fire in a five-story building in Tobolsk was extinguished

The fire in a five-story residential building on Remezova Street in Tobolsk has been extinguished. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Tyumen Region in its Telegram channel.

“The open burning has been eliminated. At this time, the structures are being watered,” said Vladimir Zakutaev, acting head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Tyumen Region.

As a result of the incident, three people were injured and were hospitalized at the nearest medical facility. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a total of 296 people were evacuated from the building. They were accommodated with relatives and in a temporary stay center.

The explosion of a gas-air mixture followed by a fire on the last, fifth, floor of a residential building on Remezov Street occurred on Sunday, October 1, after 21:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time). As noted, the fire spread to the roof and covered an area of ​​800 square meters.