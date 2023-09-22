‘Floricienta’Argentine series starring Florencia Bertotti, who gave life to Florence Fazzarino, is one of the most important Latin American productions of recent years. From this fiction one can extract the beautiful songs of him, such as ‘My blue dress’, ‘Love only me’, ‘Things I hate about you’ and the remembered ‘Yellow flowers’which is sung by many people these days, as if giving a kind of welcome to spring.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you all the details so that you can relive the famous series, which made an entire generation sing.

Where to watch ‘Floricienta’ ONLINE?

The series, one of many that were under the production of Cris Morena, yes it is streaming and can be seen through the platform HBO Max, where the two seasons that make up the fiction are found. ‘Floricienta’ premiered on March 15, 2004 and ended on December 2, 2005, accumulating a total of 361 chapters in which it was possible to enjoy the songs that, later, had great success worldwide.

During the broadcast of the program, the production released two studio albums: ‘Floricienta y su banda’ (2004) and ‘Floricienta’ (2005), in addition to various compilation albums, an EP, karaoke albums, DVD, among other works that They made his legacy endure and spread the songs to all corners of the continent, which were performed by Florencia Bertotti herself.

What is ‘Floricienta’ about?

“’Floricienta’ is an Argentine television series that tells the life of Florencia, an orphan girl who begins to work at the Fritzenwalden mansion as a nanny. Additionally, she is a singer in a group with her friends. At home she falls in love with Federico, the eldest of this family who returns from Germany to take care of his siblings after the death of their parents,” says the official synopsis of the fiction, which was originally broadcast on Channel 13 in Argentina. .

Florencia Bertotti led the cast of 'Floricienta', which was full of great figures. Photo: Mezcalo

What is the cast of ‘Floricienta’?