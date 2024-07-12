kyiv, Ukraine — In a field outside Kiev, the founders of Vyriy, a Ukrainian drone company, were recently working on a weapon of the future. To demonstrate, Oleksii Babenko, 25, Vyriy’s chief executive, hopped on his motorcycle and rode down a dirt road. A drone followed behind him, while a colleague followed his movements from a computer the size of a briefcase.

Until recently, a human would have flown the drone. Not anymore. After the drone locked onto Babenko, it flew on its own, guided by software that used the drone’s camera to track it.

The roaring engine of the motorbike was no match for the silent drone stalking Babenko. “Go! Go more,” his colleagues shouted into a walkie-talkie as the drone swooped down. “You’re fucked, you’re fucked!” If the drone had been armed and if his colleagues had not disabled autonomous tracking, Babenko would have been dead.

Vyriy is just one of many Ukrainian companies working to rapidly advance the weaponization of consumer technology, fueled by the war with Russia. The pressure to outsmart the enemy, coupled with huge flows of investment, donations and government contracts, have turned Ukraine into a technological hub for autonomous drones and other weapons.

Companies are creating technology that makes human judgment about aiming and shooting increasingly tangential. The wide availability of off-the-shelf devices, easy-to-design software, powerful automation algorithms and specialized artificial intelligence microchips has fueled a deadly race of innovation into uncharted territory, fueling a potential new era of killer robots.

More advanced versions of the technology that allows drones and other machines to act autonomously have been made possible by deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence that uses large amounts of data to identify patterns. Deep learning has helped generate popular large language models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, but it also helps models interpret and respond in real time to video and camera footage. Software that once helped a drone follow a snowboarder can now become a deadly tool.

In more than a dozen interviews with Ukrainian entrepreneurs, engineers and military units, images emerged of a near future in which swarms of self-guided drones can coordinate attacks, and machine guns with computer vision can automatically pick off soldiers. An unmanned helicopter armed with machine guns is also in development.

The weapons are cruder than those featured in blockbuster sci-fi movies like “Terminator,” but they are a step toward that future. While these weapons are not as advanced as the expensive systems manufactured by the United States, China and Russia, what makes these developments significant is their low cost — just thousands of dollars or less — and their easy availability.

Except for ammunition, many of these weapons are built using code found online and components such as hobbyist computers like the Raspberry Pi that can be bought in stores. U.S. officials are concerned that the capabilities could soon be used for terrorist attacks.

In Ukraine’s case, the technologies could provide an advantage over — or help keep up with — Russia, which is also developing autonomous killing devices.

The systems add another element to the global debate over the ethical and legal ramifications of AI on the battlefield. Human rights groups and United Nations officials want to limit their use for fear they could spark a new arms race that could spiral out of control.

In Ukraine, such concerns are secondary to repelling an invader.

“We need maximum automation,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, who has led the country’s efforts to use tech startups to expand advanced combat capabilities. “These technologies are critical to our victory.”

Drones like Vyriy’s have been used to attack Russian targets, say Ukrainian officials and videos verified by The New York Times. Fedorov said the government was working to fund drone companies to help them quickly scale up production.

There are important questions about what level of automation is acceptable. For now, drones require a pilot to lock onto a target, keeping a “human involved” — a phrase often invoked by policymakers and AI ethicists.

Makeshift factories and labs have sprung up across Ukraine to build remote-controlled machines of all sizes, from long-range aircraft and attack boats to cheap kamikaze drones — abbreviated as FPV (first-person view) because they are guided by a pilot wearing a virtual reality-like headset that offers a view from the drone.. Many are precursors to machines that will eventually act alone.

“We already have systems that can be mass-produced, and they are being thoroughly tested on the front line, which means they are already actively used,” Fedorov said, adding that about 10 companies were manufacturing autonomous drones.

A Ukrainian drone manufacturer, Saker, built an autonomous position determination system target with AI processes originally designed to sort fruit. The company began sending its technology to the front lines in the winter, testing different systems with drone pilots. Demand skyrocketed.

By May, Saker was mass-producing single-circuit-board computers loaded with its software that could easily connect to FPV drones so the machines could automatically lock onto a target, said the company’s chief executive, who asked to be identified only by his first name, Viktor, for fear of retaliation from Russia.

The drone then crashes into its target “and that’s it,” he said. “It resists wind. It resists interference. You just have to be precise about what you’re going to hit.”

Saker now makes 1,000 circuit boards a month and plans to expand to 9,000 a month by the end of the summer. Several Ukrainian military units have attacked Russian targets on the front lines using Saker technology, the company claims and videos confirmed by The Times.

Saker has gone further in recent weeks, successfully using a reconnaissance drone that identified targets with AI and then sent autonomous kamikaze drones to attack, Viktor said. In one case, the system hit a target 40 kilometers away.

“Once we get to the point where we don’t have enough people, the only solution is to replace them with robots,” said Rostyslav, one of Saker’s founders, who also asked to be identified by his first name.

Many of Ukraine’s innovations are being developed to counter improved Russian weaponry. Ukrainian soldiers operating machine guns are a prime target of Russian drone strikes. With robotic weapons, no human is killed when a machine gun is hit. New algorithms, still in development, could eventually help the weapons shoot down Russian drones in the air.

These technologies, and the ability to build and test them quickly on the front lines, have attracted attention and investment from abroad. Last year, Eric Schmidt, the former chief executive of Google, and other investors created a company called D3 to invest in emerging battlefield technologies in Ukraine. Other defense companies, such as Helsing, are also partnering with Ukrainian firms.

In 2017, Stuart Russell, an AI scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, released an online film, “Slaughterbots,” warning of the dangers of smart weapons. In the film, roving bands of low-cost, armed AI drones employ facial recognition technology to hunt and kill targets. What’s happening in Ukraine is taking us toward that dystopian future, Russell said. He’s haunted, he said, by Ukrainian videos of soldiers being hunted by armed drones piloted by humans. There often comes a point where soldiers stop trying to escape or hide because they realize they cannot get away from the drone.

“There’s nowhere to go, so they just wait to die,” Russell said.

He is not alone in fearing that Ukraine could be a tipping point. In Vienna, members of a UN panel of experts also said they were concerned about the ramifications of new techniques being developed in Ukraine.

Officials have spent more than a decade debating rules on the use of autonomous weapons, but few expect an international agreement to establish new regulations, especially as the United States, China, Israel, Russia and others race to develop even more advanced weapons. In a U.S. program announced last year, the Defense Department said it planned to produce thousands of autonomous drones.

“These weapons will be used, and they will be used in the military arsenal of almost everyone,” said Alexander Kmentt, Austria’s chief negotiator on autonomous weapons at the UN.

No one expects countries to agree to a ban on such weapons, he said. “But they should be regulated in a way that we don’t end up in an absolutely nightmare scenario.”

Groups such as the International Committee of the Red Cross have pushed for rules banning certain types of autonomous weapons, restricting the use of others and requiring a level of human control over decisions to use force.

For many in Ukraine, the debate is academic. They are outgunned and outmanned.

“We need to win first,” Fedorov said. “To this end, we will do our utmost to introduce automation to the maximum extent possible to save the lives of our soldiers.”