Light on or off, that is the question this Advent. One thing is certain, carefree lighting is a thing of the past. A consideration.

EThe streets are illuminated by the glitter of fairy lights, and in the houses the candles on the wreath are glowing,” says a German Christmas carol. Will that also happen this Advent? Some are probably leaving the electric lights in the basement – for ecological, financial and moral reasons. Because the Christmas lights fell into disrepute this year between war, economic crisis and energy shortage. We save: on gifts, on electricity and gas. During the last pandemic winter, hobby caretakers were busy counting the guests in the neighbors’ lit living room and calculating whether it was already a Corona party . Lights on or off, that is the question of conscience that separates spirits this winter.

Some say: You will probably still be allowed to illuminate! And boldly reach into the decorative box. They adorn the balcony with colourful, rhythmically flashing fairy lights, decorate the windows with shining stars and falling icicles and the front yard with life-size, illuminated Santa Clauses or deer. They then light up all day long – no timer display. So that the spectacle of light outside can be better enjoyed, radiant heaters on the balcony or patio heaters on the terrace ensure warm fingers. The message is: We have it so big that we don’t have to worry about the current savings craze.