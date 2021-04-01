An opportune memory, these days, is the decisive role that Uruguay played in the genesis of Resolution 2065 of the UN General Assembly -one of the most notable successes in our diplomatic history-, which recognized a sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom for the Falkland Islands.

The project co-sponsored by all Latin American countries was approved in December 1965, thanks to the drive and decisive management of Ambassador Carlos María Velázquez, permanent representative of Uruguay, then in charge of the presidency of Subcommittee III, which dealt with the smallest territories in the Decolonization Committee of the 24.

Velásquez was an experienced diplomat who knew how to gather support and had delved into the issues of decolonization of the Malvinas and Gibraltar, outlining the arguments for a new diplomatic strategy, such as had happened to us in 1833, which would replace any allusion to the desire of the islanders by respect for their interests and promote direct contacts to seek a peaceful solution to the dispute.

In such a way, it was up to the government of President Arturo Illia to ensure that the United Kingdom was forced to sit down to negotiate, what it had refused since the usurpation of 1833, and what until then had been absolutely impossible, a relatively unknown dispute. bilateral, acquire an international dimension.

Once the United Nations mandate was accepted, Foreign Ministers Zavala Ortiz and Michael Stewart met in Buenos Aires in 1966 and agreed to start negotiations. Unfortunately for the Republic, it is known history that days before, the President Illia was deposed from power.

The Argentine representative to the United Nations, Lucio García del Solar, left us his testimony of gratitude: “It is not certain that all this would have been possible without the experienced and full of River Plate fervor advice from Ambassador Carlos María Velázquez from Uruguay.” Go our memory and recognition in moments of crisis with our Uruguayan brothers.

Carlos Pogoriles

[email protected]

Question the adjective of the Chamber of Deputies

The word “honorable” refers to that person or institution worthy of being honored or respected. When the “Honorable Chamber of Deputies of the Nation” is mentioned, for example, the initial adjective corresponds to that collegiate body, which arises as a result of the sacred will of the people expressed at the ballot box, in democratic elections and as provided by our National Constitution. That is, the honorability of the body comes from its legitimacy of origin and is not extended to its members. The members of this body are, in any case, honored by the people for a noble function, but not worthy of honor per se.

Sometimes we simple citizens see attitudes of legislators who seem to treat the rest of humanity as if they were themselves worthy of receiving honors when, in truth, the “honorable” is the people, the one who in their sovereign character elects their representatives to to work on his behalf in public affairs, which concern us all. It is unfortunate that many times this is not the case.

Patrick oschlies

[email protected]

The controversy over the application of the second dose

The Government announces that the second doses of the coronavirus vaccines will be applied with a delay, which justifies saying that it has been proven that some countries are doing it with material from other sources.

It is not clear that such a possibility can simply be extrapolated between products of different origin, but it happens that both in the United Arab Emirates and in other countries it has been proven that, in the case of the Sinopharm vaccine, it is necessary to apply a third dose in certain number of people to achieve the expected immunity. It would be good for the authorities to comment on this.

Rodolfo E. Szelest

[email protected]

Calls to vaccinate people with intellectual disabilities

I am the mother of Charly, a 30-year-old young man with severe intellectual disability, his underlying disease being Angelman Syndrome, and epilepsy as an associated disease. Charly does not have verbal language, that is why he could not declare the symptoms of Covid-19. I consider, and I dare to say like many families, it is of vital importance and urgency that not only he but also all people with intellectual disabilities are incorporated into the vaccination plan against Covid-19 as high risk and high priority people .

In the event that they were infected, they would have to be hospitalized without the possibility of a relative accompanying them, generating a great emotional imbalance in each of them. I would be grateful if this request reaches the President of the Nation.

Angeles Moy Peña

[email protected]

“Think about an ambitious future for Argentina”

25% of the new wealth tax will be used for the exploration, development, and production of gas, an activity associated with the leakage of methane, a gas that lasts less in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, but is 80 times more powerful at time to trap heat and contribute to climate change.

The resources of the new tax are added to the large subsidies that hydrocarbon exploitation has historically received, confirming the lack of supine vision regarding the need and potential of the country to face an energy and productive transformation in line with global consensus and action. faced with the urgency of climate change.

The fiscal decision not only ignores voices such as that of the International Renewable Energy Agency, which says that investing in fossil fuels is investing in stranded assets in the next decade, but also concrete and meritorious facts: generation with renewables in Argentina increased fivefold between 2017 and 2020, and in March more electricity was produced with them than with nuclear power.

The country must and can think of an ambitious and transformative future in tune with climate goals, strategically investing its resources.

Maria Alegre

[email protected]

Lawfare, the Constitution and inclusive language

Given that the rulers of our beloved Argentina strive (in a good and bad sense) to disturb the text of the National Constitution, in a way that guarantees their future freedom of movement, I understand that they should only modify, with their exquisite inclusive style , Article 22, which would be worded as follows: “The people and the people do not deliberate or govern, except through their representatives, although they are responsible for crimes of the worst kind and spice that exists on the planet or planet ”.

Francisco García Santillán

[email protected]

Look also