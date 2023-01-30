Tijuana, Baja California.- Through social networks, Montserrat Caballero, municipal president of Tijuana, announced the closure of the “El Chaparral” bridge for its care and maintenance by staff of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, starting Monday, January 30, 2023

According to the statement, it is expected that sharp at 11:00 a.m. on Monday I know indefinitely close the road until “safety and well-being for all those who use it” can be guaranteed.

The publication on Facebook was accompanied by a video in which the municipal representative explained to the media that the repair and maintenance of this bridge corresponds to the Federation Therefore, your government will be able to help the works but not execute them since it does not correspond to it.