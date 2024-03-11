Tijuana Baja California.- When apparently he washed his truckoutside of his housea ministerial agent was murdered to gunshots for at least one hitmanin Tijuanathis Sunday afternoon.

He crime It happened on Calzada Pípila street, in the Mariano Matamoros neighborhood, Florido Mariano delegation, journalist Mayte López publishes on her information page.

It was detailed that at emergency numbers It was reported that a shooting attack and a man was lying and injured and it was a ministerial agent.

Paramedics of the Red Cross They went to the site, but when checking the man shotthey confirmed that he no longer had vital signs.

The place where the agent was killed. Photos: Omar Martínez / Border Zoom

It was said that apparently it was a single man who fired the bulletsthen ran towards a van, allegedly Ford Scape, green, which he climbed to flee the area. Corporations carried out a search operation, without success.

The comment spread that there is a video of the moment in which the ministerial agent was attacked and murdered while washing his truck.