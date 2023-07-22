Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2023 – 20:04 Share

Since the publication of the law that boosted the salaries of judges and judges in Goiás, the top of the State Court of Justice – which proposed to the Legislature to exclude trinkets from cutting the civil service ceiling – has already received an accumulated amount of R$ 9.4 million – or R$ 7.9 million net. The contemplated magistrates are part of the Special Body of the Court of Goiás, which, in January, unanimously approved the draft of the norm that was sent to the Assembly and resulted in an exponential increase in the payslips of the members of the TJ of Goiás.

In the last three months, the state court transferred R$ 7.9 million, in net amounts, to supply the paychecks of the 21 judges who participated in the vote on the draft law sent to the state legislature.

The amount corresponds to the total income of magistrates between April and June – R$ 9.4 million, subtracting discounts from Income Tax, Social Security and withholding for the ceiling, which added up to R$ 1.5 million in the period.

Of the judges’ total income – R$ 9.4 million – only R$ 2.3 million (25%) correspond to the amount related to subsidies of R$ 37.5 thousand per month. The other 75% correspond to ‘personal rights’ (R$ 305 thousand), ‘indemnities’ (R$ 2.6 million) and ‘possible rights’ (R$ 4.1 million).

The Court of Justice of Goiás studied, in a confidential process, the classification as an ‘indemnity’ amount due to civil servants who carry out ‘extraordinary activity’. The analysis took place after the state government approved a norm of the same content, benefiting the servants of the Goiás Executive.

Along these lines, the General Directorate of the Court drafted a bill for ‘searching for parity/extension of rights’ – receiving an ‘indemnity’ amount as ‘compensation for the exercise of commissioned positions and functions of an administrative or representational nature, of a temporary or occasional nature’.

When forwarding the text to the Assembly, the Court of Goiás pointed to the ‘need to enforce isonomic rights’ to members of the Judiciary.

The Court maintains the need to ‘correct distortions of a discriminatory nature’. He also argues that the ‘budget impact’ of the law that boosted the salaries of judges was studied. According to the top of the Goiás Court, there was ‘budget and financial availability already for 2023’. The content of the study was not forwarded to the Legislative House.

In ordinary session on January 25, the draft bill was approved by the Special Body of the TJ of Goiás.

The judges voted: Carlos Alberto França (president), Beatriz Figueiredo Franco, Leobino Valente Chaves, Gilberto Marques Filho, João Waldeck Felix de Sousa, Carlos Escher, Kisleu Dias Maciel Filho, Zacarias Neves Coelho, Alan Sebastião de Sena Conceição, José Paganucci Júnior, Carmecy Rosa Maria Alves de Oliveira, Nicomedes Domingos Borges, Sandra Regina Teodoro Reis, Guilherme Gutem berg Isac Pinto, José Carlos de Oliveira, Delintro Belo de Almeida Filho, Marcus da Costa Ferreira, Anderson Máximo de Holanda, Maurício Porfírio Rosa, Jehovah Sardinha de Moraes and Sebastião Luiz Fleury.

From this group of judges, the one who received the most since April was Carmecy Oliveira – R$ 508.4 thousand. Another judge who received more than half a million in the period is Marcus da Costa Ferreira (R$ 501.7 thousand). Nine other judges earned between R$405,000 and R$479,000 between April and June – among them the President of the Court of Goiás, Judge Carlos Alberto França.

The law that boosted the salaries of judges in Goiás was contested by the Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras in the Federal Supreme Court. The head of the Federal Public Ministry asked the Supreme Court to suspend, outright, the payments. The case is under analysis by Minister André Mendonça.

At the heart of the process is the file that classifies as ‘indemnity’ sums amounts owed to civil servants who carry out ‘extraordinary activity’. Normally, these amounts would be subject to a ceiling reduction – cut in the payment of civil servants when the value of the payslip exceeds the civil servant limit, which is the paycheck of STF ministers.

Laws sanctioned by the government of Goiás provide for the exclusion of these values ​​from the ceiling ruler and ended up boosting the payslip of public servants.

At the Supreme Court, Aras contested five laws, which were approved in sequence. The first benefited servants of the Goiás Executive. Then came the cascade effect: the Court of Justice of Goiás, the State Court of Accounts and the Municipal Court of Accounts also wanted to join the game and asked for the same perks.

While Mendonça does not decide, the payments continue to fall into the account of the magistrates of Goiás. There is no expectation that the amounts already perceived by the magistrates can be returned – since the payments are supported by state law, even if it is declared unconstitutional.

On the last 12th, the Court defended the super salaries paid to its magistrates, arguing that judges and judges cannot be required to work ‘gracefully’. The president of the TJ, Judge Carlos Alberto França, claims that magistrates cannot ‘extrapolate their usual functions’ for free, and must be remunerated ‘in a proportionate and compatible manner’ with the ‘essential’ activities they carry out for the functioning of the State Court.

WITH THE WORD, THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF GOIÁS

The report contacted the Court by e-mail and we still had not received a response until the publication of this text. The space is open for demonstrations.