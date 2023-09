How did you feel about the content of this article?

Federal agents operating against the activity of factions linked to drug trafficking in Mexico | Photo: EFE/Alejandro Bringas

An employee of the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico, Fernando García, was shot dead this Tuesday (12) in the city of Chilpancingo, in the south of the country.

The crime took place three days after prosecutor Victor Manuel Salas was also killed in the same location, which is dominated by drug trafficking, according to Mexican authorities.

Police investigators stated that the victim was a law enforcement officer and was on his way to work when the attack occurred. García’s vehicle was marked by gunshots, with the window glass shattered on the street.

The state Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that the case remains under investigation with support from the police. The area where the murder occurred was cordoned off to collect evidence.

The main suspect responsible for the crimes is linked to a criminal organization that controls the Tierra Caliente region, made up of the states of Guerrero, Michoacán and the State of Mexico.

In May of this year, the Mexican government announced the creation of a military plan to contain the increase in violence in these places due to the intense interference of factions in the population’s security.

Guerrero, where the city of Chilpancingo is located, is one of the main areas suitable for the cultivation of poppy, the raw material for heroin. As a result, drug trafficking has gained strength to eliminate state management in the region.