From the author of How I became a nun (1993) we cannot expect routine, predictability or complacency in what has already been achieved. César Aira, with dozens of novels behind him in which he has mocked the narrative pact and disregarded the laws of verisimilitude, today maintains all his destabilizing potential. Far from the naive narrator who writes his inane fables on autopilot, Aira is a writer who submerges his work in sophisticated literary thought and in a hyper-awareness of his linguistic, rhetorical and ideological material. His fictions, almost always installed in the difficult medium distance of the short novel, seem designed to surprise the reader from behind, making him a mocked victim of his docility before the inertia that informs the vast majority of the fiction that is consumed. To this end, Aira uses established genres and subgenres like a trompe l’oeil, subverts the relationship between memory and invention and pulverizes the discursive congruence and logic of his plots at his convenience. His handling of established formats may recall the pastiche or parody of postmodern rewritings, but let us not be fooled: Aira always eludes any critical trap.

With a lively style that avoids stray prose, Aira evokes (or invents) the role of his mother, of the domestic servant, of the hard-working teacher and, above all, of the tutor that his father hired so that the boy could begin to educate himself.

This novel, set in the beautiful enchanted castle of childhood memories, confirms what has been said. What appears to be an autofictional story is sabotaged from the first line: the book—it is stated—does not emerge from the memory of the seven-year-old boy who lived at the El Pensamiento railway station in the Pampa, near Pringles, but from sudden and scattered images that have ended up being assembled. With a lively style that avoids stray prose, Aira evokes (or invents) the role of his mother, of the domestic servant, of the hard-working teacher and, above all, of the tutor hired by his father—the entrepreneur who was the principle of reality in that world—so that the boy could begin to be educated. The tutor—an ignorant man, on the other hand—gave Aira his first lessons in narrative technique by explaining how he was going to transform the resentment he felt towards his parents: he would write to them “without omitting anything, not a yawn or a sneeze,” into a radical form of mimesis that would allow him to take revenge on them by overwhelming them “with a story.” But he was going to carry out this crazy attempt at infinite proliferation not like a notary, but through the use of suggestion and allusion, in such a way that “a few well-chosen words were enough, and everything radiated from them” because the deductive power of any reader would fill in the omissions. Thus, César Aira learned this paradoxical two-cornered conception of writing: on the one hand, prolixity; on the other, ellipsis.

Both are present here. The prolix, in the fears and apprehension of the natural and familiar environment of Aira as a child. The elliptical, in “the mystery that is the reason for this memory”, announced from the beginning with the disappearance of a locomotive. Between the prowling of details and the postponement of the mystery, the territory of a writing without corsets is created with which “a book of images like this one” is put together where “times, forgetfulness and memories, inventions, passages” are superimposed. Thus until the apotheotic unveiling, the astonishing outcome that launches the reader into rereading and leads him to understand that, as Aira stated in A Chinese Novel (1987), “the memory fades, but something else remains in its place” and that thing is what gives eternity to the lived story. I must not say more. Literature with a capital L.

Cesar Aira

Random House, 2024

120 pages. 17 euros

