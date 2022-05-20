ask vtwonenIt is nice to come home to a quiet house after a long day at work. How do you make your home such a serene place? We ask Liza Wassenaar, stylist at vtwonen.

A quiet place, isn’t that easier said than done? Even at home, the busy life continues for many people.

"Then it is important that the house itself is quiet. It's a bit cliché, but a tidy house already does a lot. All that stuff looks messy. Many things are simply functional, but not necessarily beautiful, they do not provide peace of mind when they are in plain sight. It is better to get rid of all the practical must-haves. Instead of open cupboards, you can opt for closed cupboards, for example, where you store all those things that you do not want to see. It is of course useful to have access to them if you need them regularly."

Cleaned up, check. Doesn’t that get boring?

,,No. A tidy house doesn’t have to be boring. Vibrance and atmosphere are not just in stuff. Even a very full house can feel very dull and boring. Even chilly. It’s much more in my senses. You don’t just create an atmosphere with things, but also with warm colors on the wall, beautiful materials and special accessories. Then even a tidy house won’t get boring.”

How do you use accessories without getting crowded?

“It’s about the complete atmosphere. You can fill the entire dining table, but one beautiful marble bowl can do just as much. While it is a lot quieter than with all kinds of loose things.

"It's about the complete atmosphere. You can fill the entire dining table, but one beautiful marble bowl can do just as much. While it is a lot quieter than with all kinds of loose things.

What I would also do is display personal items nicely. They ensure that your house is a home. After all, you want to be able to see who lives there. That can be picture frames, beautiful statues, collections. that personal touch is important to everyone. I do recommend that you don't put something loose everywhere, but group it together. Then it becomes one thing, instead of separate things everywhere."

If there is one place where you can really relax, it is in a zen garden with a Japanese touch. At vtwonen you can read what elements make the garden zen†

And in terms of colors?

,,Obviously, white is, of course, a very serene color. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be white, other colors work well too. A warm pink shade, for example, or beige, warm gray… there is really a lot you can do. It’s also about how you use the color. If you use many different colors, it will become restless. If you limit yourself to two or three, you are using the power of the repetition. That makes for a much calmer picture.”

Styling: Liza Wassenaar. © Sjoerd Eickmans:



Does that also work with bright yellow or bright blue?

,,It is more difficult, but not an unattainable card. Those colors are naturally a bit more striking, so you want to keep the rest of your interior a bit calmer."

Liza has one last tip for anyone who needs some rest. “Summer cleaning can be a great start to more peace in your home. After a thorough cleaning, you have room in your head again to think: what do I want to keep, what do I want to remove, what should I add? I don’t think it’s wrong to walk by your house and make it completely quiet.”

