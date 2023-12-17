On Sunday, Nissan announced the launch of joint research next year with Tsinghua State University to reach Generation Z – those born between 1995 and 2009 – and the social responsibility of automakers in recycling batteries, charging stations and other electric vehicles.

Major car companies have faltered due to the electric car boom in China, which has led to the emergence of new Chinese competitors who have captured the internal market share, and are currently expanding to countries in Southeast Asia, Europe, and other foreign markets.

Nissan's sales in China fell by 34 percent in the six months from April to September compared to the previous year.

“Market conditions in China have become very difficult,” Masashi Matsuyama, president of Nissan's Chinese Investment Corporation, said during a press conference in Beijing.

Nissan plans to develop ten more new energy vehicles for the Chinese market, four of them under its own brand, by 2026, and another six for Chinese partners.

The company aims to launch the first model carrying the Nissan brand in the second half of next year.

Nissan is also working to increase its electric vehicle offerings in other markets.

The company, which has an alliance with the French automaker Renault, announced last month that it was re-equipping a factory in Britain to produce electric versions of its two best-selling cars.

Electric cars in China have become a trade issue for the European Union, which has launched an investigation into Chinese government subsidies to determine whether they gave Chinese manufacturers an unfair competitive advantage.

Nissan and Tsinghua University have been research partners for years.

The two sides established a joint center in 2016 to study electric cars in the Chinese market.