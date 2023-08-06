Musk wrote on the platform, “If you are treated unfairly by your employer because of a post or like a post on this platform, we will finance your legal bill,” explaining that there will be no limits to funding costs.

And Musk announced late last month that the number of monthly users of X had reached a “new level” and published a graph showing that the number exceeded 540 million.

The figures come as the company goes through regulatory changes and seeks to boost advertising revenue, which has fallen.

Last July, Musk changed the blue bird logo, which Twitter has been famous for for 17 years and symbolized the dissemination of ideas around the world.

He changed the name to X and changed the logo to reflect the focus on developing an “app for everything”.