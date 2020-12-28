Highlights: Waiting for corona vaccine may end soon, dry run run in four states

Preparations for vaccination in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Assam, eyeing everything

Message of vaccination sent to 125-125 people in four states, this information given again

Ludhiana / Ahmedabad

People from all over the country are waiting for a possible vaccination of Kovid-19 in January (2021). Meanwhile, 125-125 people from four states who registered for vaccination through the Co-Win app were sent an SMS on Monday and were informed of the time and place for the rehearsal of the Kovid-19 vaccination. The two-day rehearsal was started on Monday in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ludhiana and Nawanshahar in Punjab and Sonitpur and Nalbari districts of Assam.

According to officials, this rehearsal is being done to test the arrangements for Kovid-19 vaccination in these states and to remove any shortfall before the actual vaccination campaign is started. He said the exercise examined Co-Win’s methodology, which is an online platform for monitoring the delivery of Kovid-19 vaccines, deployment of team members, testing cold storage, transportation systems and other arrangements.

SMS sent to Andhra Pradesh

Collector Mohammad Imtiaz of Krishna district, who inaugurated the rehearsal at the Urban Primary Health Center in Prakash Nagar, Vijayawada, said the dummy vaccine was moved from the central storage center to various locations. He said that the rehearsal is being done at five places with 25-25 people (health workers). The collector said, ‘We recorded it in the Co-Win app and sent SMS to the selected patients. We monitored different processes and the time taken for transport. It will be used in real-time simulation. ‘

According to the checklist that the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has shared with the states, the beneficiaries will be informed in advance and an SMS will be sent to them with the information of the name of the vaccine, place and time of vaccination. He informed that after being vaccinated they would be kept under observation for the next 30 minutes so that any adverse effects could be diagnosed. All the states will submit a report regarding this rehearsal to the State Task Force besides the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for necessary action.

This trick in gujrat

Gujarat is one of the four states that the Center has selected to rehearse the Kovid-19 vaccination. State Immunization Officer Dr. Nayan Jani said, ‘Vaccination is being rehearsed in Rajkot district, Rajkot city, Gandhinagar district and Gandhinagar city in Gujarat.’ He said that the local health officers of these districts and cities would do administrative work on the first day of vaccination. Jani said, “The actual field tour will begin on Tuesday.” He said that people would not be given the actual vaccine during the rehearsal.

GMC Health Officer Dr. Kalpesh Goswami said that the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified 125 beneficiaries in the city who will be included in the rehearsal process on Tuesday. He said that 50 health workers will visit the beneficiaries at five different places in the city.

What is the preparation for Punjab?

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that vaccination partners UNDP and WHO are helping in this rehearsal at the state level. He informed that seven centers have been set up in various hospitals in Ludhiana. He said that it would be necessary for all the beneficiaries to register on the Co-Win portal and for this a photo identity card would be required. Health officials in Ludhiana and Nawanshahar informed that 25-25 people have been selected from each center who have registered online. SMS is being sent to these people on their respective mobile phones. This SMS will be used as a letter of introduction for admission on Tuesday at the allotted center. A team of five doctors will be present at each center.

District Immunization Officer of Nawanshahar, Dr. Davinder Dhanda said that necessary infrastructure has been prepared at each center. It has a waiting room, injection room, monitoring room. At this place, ‘dummy vaccination’ will be done on Tuesday and people will be kept under observation for half an hour. A training workshop was also organized before the rehearsal. Sidhu said that information of one and a half lakh health workers from the government and private sector has already been uploaded on the Co-Win portal.

Preparation was done in Assam like this

Officials in Assam said that five hospitals each in Nalbari and Sonitpur districts have been selected for this exercise. The State Medical Monitoring Officer of the World Health Organization visited Nalbari district on Monday and discussed the practice with Health Department officials and Deputy Commissioner Purbi Kunwar. The central government had asked all four states to plan rehearsal in two districts each.