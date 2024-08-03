In 2022 the Supreme Court of The United States eliminated women’s constitutional right to access abortion at the federal level. Since then, various states have passed legislation for and against this practice. One of the most conservative is Iowa, which implemented strict rules on the matter as of Monday.

According to local legislation, Most abortion procedures are now banned in Iowa when women approach six weeks of pregnancy.

Beyond the ban itself, the reason why the rule is generating controversy is that, At six weeks, many women don’t even know they are pregnant.

The reason they determined this period of time is that, From that week on, it is possible to detect cardiac activity in a fetus. It’s a significant change, especially considering that abortion in Iowa was previously legal up to 20 weeks.

This is a measure that state Republicans have been seeking to pass for years. and which they have now achieved thanks to the ruling that eliminates the constitutional right to abortion because, in the opinion of politicians such as Governor Kim Reynolds, “there is no right more sacred than life.”

It has to be said that The legislation does contemplate exceptions, for example, in cases of rape.incest, fetal abnormality or when the mother’s life is in danger.

The right to abortion is no longer guaranteed in the constitution. Photo:iStock Share

Iowa’s anti-abortion law could soon be halted

According to an article in Telemundo, New abortion-related legislation was passed last year, But the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic appealed the decision.

A district judge decided to veto the law’s entry into force just a few days later.

Now has been resumed because the governor appealed to the state’s highest courtBut there are expected to be more voices against the ban, especially since it has been stressed that the ban mainly affects low-income women who are forced to use clandestine networks and face other dangers.