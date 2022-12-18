If it’s up to BMW, you’ll be happy when you drive on bad road surfaces. The German car brand wants to use shock absorbers from electric cars as generators. The more holes in the road, the further you go.

Electric driving is inevitable as it looks now. Nevertheless, the problem of the limited range still deters many potential buyers from purchasing an electric car. Because where e-cars on hydrogen and with fuel cells perform more or less identically to cars with a fuel engine, battery-powered vehicles are still far behind.

Lightyear

With various concepts, the manufacturers are trying to increase the range of future model generations. The most obvious idea is the use of solar energy, as the Dutch car brand Lightyear and the German company Sono are trying, for example. The Chinese manufacturer Nio, on the other hand, is based on the principle of changing the batteries within a few minutes. Inductive charging while driving could also be an option. See also Macron criticizes British prime minister who said she has not decided whether he is 'friend or foe'

Patent office

A completely new idea, which sounds a bit strange at first, seems to be pursued by BMW. In any case, the online portal found out CarBuzz the associated technology at the German patent office. BMW has registered a process there that extracts energy from potholes, or rather: from the movement of the car’s shock absorbers, which compensate for unevenness in the asphalt.

Generator

These are used as a kind of generator. Instead of absorbing and dissipating the resulting energy via shock absorbers or air suspension, it could be stored in the battery – not only for the drive battery of electric cars, but also for smaller batteries in internal combustion engines. If they still exist when the BMW patent reaches series production.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Internet | The pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense have collapsed