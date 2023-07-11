There is no doubt that the influencer Wendy Guevara He has won the hearts of many people for his participation in The House of the Famous Mexico.

The trans influencer has become the public’s favorite and everything she does is observed and celebrated by her fans, which is why she pajamas that he usually wears became a trend.

Wendy assured that she has two pajamas and likes to wear them during the day because she feels comfortable in them.

The pajamas that Wendy wears are a set of shorts and a lilac tank top with pink flowers, this garment is from a Mexican brand called Ilusión.

This product It is out of stock in the online store due to high demand. that he had, but you can look for it in physical stores Of the brand.

Regarding whether the store is going to have it for sale again in the digital store, they replied that they do not have a date to resume the model and they do not know if they will do it again.

