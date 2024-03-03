We all know the series Sea Outside now represents one cult series. In recent years you have aroused strong interest especially among younger audiences. But the most interesting aspect is the fans' passion towards the private life of the protagonists of the series. Among the most acclaimed actors stands out Massimiliano Caiazzo, the twenty-six year old who plays Carmine Di Salvo in Sea Outside.

We have all been accustomed to seeing him in the role of a teenager with aspirations as a hairdresser, despite a destiny that seems written for belonging to a family linked to the Camorra. But how many really know his past before fame obtained from the Rai series?

It was Massimiliano Caiazzo himself who met the fans' curiosity on social media, sharing old ones childhood photo. The actor, in fact, published an album of photos from his youth, a series of slides on Instagram. Massimiliano Caiazzo accompanied the album by writing:

Art, nature, acting and animals. Not much changed in the end.

The images published on Instagram by Massimiliano Caiazzo portray him as a lively and adorable child. In the first photo, he is wearing a bright red sweater with a zip on the neck, wearing large red-rimmed glasses. At the time he wore short hair, and it wasn't yet as “wild” as he wears it now. However, little Caiazzo was a splendid child. The only detail that has remained unchanged is his gaze, so deep and lively.

Over the years, Massimiliano Caiazzo has undergone several transformations. As he grew up, he became a prominent figure and a sex symbol. With an acting debut only at the age of 18, his success came quickly Sea Outside. For years, his career has been on the rise and today, at 26, she is a face in demand both on television and on the fashion catwalks.

The article In this shot he was just a child, over the years he has come a long way and today he has become one of the most loved actors in Italy. His expression is unmistakable: have you understood who we are talking about? comes from Curler.



#shot #child #years #long #today #loved #actors #Italy #expression #unmistakable #understood #talking