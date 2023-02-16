Experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have reported that in the Michoacán-Guanajuato Volcanic Field, which covers an area of ​​40,000 square kilometers, there are more than 1,100 monogenetic volcanoes, which increases the probability that it is presented a new volcanic building in Michoacan, being the highest risk state in Mexico.

The director of the Institute of Geophysics, José Luis Macías Vázquez, explained that in addition to the presence of these volcanoes, the region has registered low magnitude earthquake swarms in the Paricutín area in 2020 and 2021, which increases the risk.

During the presentation of the 80th Anniversary International Paricutín Congress, the expert added that a series of tremors have been detected in Los Reyes, Michoacánafter the earthquakes that occurred in 2019 and 2022. Due to these findings, UNAM is monitoring and studying these events.

It is important to mention that the earth’s crust is the result of different endogenous and exogenous forces, such as the formation of mountains and volcanic activity.

What is the youngest volcano in Mexico?

the paricutin, the youngest volcano in Mexico which is located in the Michoacán-Guanajuato Volcanic Field, born on February 20, 1943 at 4:40 p.m., after an earthquake which was registered in 1941 in the municipality of Parangaricutiro, Michoacán.

Marie Noëlle Guilbaud, a researcher at the Department of Volcanology at the Institute of Geophysics of the UNAM, explained that before the Paricutín eruption in 1943, tremors were already registered.

The volcanic edifice reached 30 meters on the first day and in three days doubled its size, causing damage to agriculture in the area and forcing the evacuation of Paricutín and San Juan de Parangaricutiro, which were buried.

The UNAM gazette explains that Paricutín is a monogenetic volcano, which means that it erupts briefly, which can last from a few months to several years, and once it does, magma does not rise again in the same place . Its birth was a milestone for volcanology, allowing to generate studies and document each of its life processes.

As revealed by the UNAM the probability of being born a new volcano in Michoacán It is high due to the presence of more than 1,100 monogenetic volcanoes and recent seismic swarms in the Paricutín area.

What are the active volcanoes in Mexico?

Mexico has several active volcanoessome of which are the following:

popocatepetl: It is one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico, and is located in the center of the country, between the states of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla.

Colima volcano: It is located in the state of Colima, on the Pacific coast, and has been in constant activity since 1998.

Colima Fire: Also located in the state of Colima, it is a smaller volcano than the Colima Volcano, but it has been in constant activity since 2013.

The bump: This volcano is located in the state of Chiapas, in the southeast of Mexico, and has had moderate eruptions in recent years.

Ceboruco: This volcano is located in the state of Nayarit, in western Mexico, and has had eruptions in the past, the last of which was in the 19th century.

Volcanoes that are considered active are not necessarily in constant eruption; however, their activity is constantly monitored by the corresponding authorities.

With information from Fatima Chávez