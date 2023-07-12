Last monday july 10our Governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, led the Second Ordinary Session of the State Council for Civil Protection which was installed permanently by the rainy season and hurricanes and where the State Program was presented and approved in the matter.

This is great benefit for the municipalities because it allows us to know what the weather forecasts are, the number of hurricanes that are expected on the shores of the Peaceful and the accumulated rainy possible and thus, act accordingly with preventive work and the development of shelters among many other actions necessary to safeguard the safety and integrity of Ahomenses.

In the case of ahome We have also declared ourselves permanent session of Civil Protection and for a month now, we have been doing preventive work on cleaning channels, drains, rainwater collectors, sanitary collectors and so try to make them flood risks they slow down

In this sense, it is important also that the population take their preventive measures such as finding out the location of the hostelsif necessary, have the emergency number at hand, have important documents close at hand and in a waterproof bag, among others.

It is also important that, to the extent of their possibilities, they take care that the state of their households is found in conditions so that it does not flood, such as cleaning the roofs and waterfalls, as well as the sewers located in places exposed to rain.

Likewise, it is of great importance that we collaborate with authorities and citizens in simple actions such as not littering the streets that could cover the mouths of storm or the drains.

Thus, although it is evident that for a State with agricultural activity as important as it is sinaloathe rain is a blessing because it provides us with water to the dams to ensure agricultural cycles, the truth is that, in the case of cities and towns near rivers, it represents risks that are preventable if together, the population and the government do what that corresponds to each one.

For all this, I urge the population to stay informed day by day of the possibility of rainy and the formation of hurricanes, at the same time that we strongly ask that you help us by keeping the front of your houses free of leaves or garbage that could be dragged covering the entrances to the storm drains, as well as that you do not throw garbage in the street.

And it is that, with such simple actions, each family can be collaborating to avoid disasters due to flooding and make our environment a safe place for our families.

In the case of Municipal governmentnext to and under the directrix of the State Govermentwe will try to keep the population informed as far in advance as possible when a meteorological phenomenon is forming such as the storms and hurricaneswith the sole purpose of giving the population as much time as possible to prevent and make decisions regarding their daily activities in case of rainy intense.

Thus, united population and government we can prevent risks and make Ahome and the entire Sinaloa a safe place in this period of rainy.

