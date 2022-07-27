The French government cuts excise duties on fuel by 30 cents. That measure comes on top of a coercive measure by the French government for oil companies, which also have to give a 20 cent discount.

At the moment, motorists in France already receive an 18 cent discount on excise duties, the French writes TF1 Info. That discount will be increased by 12 cents per September. As a result, the total discount is 30 cents per litre. This was done to accommodate angry French motorists. Apparently the French government wants to prevent new situations with ‘yellow vests’.

Earlier, the French government put pressure on TotalEnergies, which made billions in profits due to the high oil price. Macron threatened to tax the profits extra, as a result of which the oil company initially gave a 10 cents discount on a liter of fuel. However, the government did not think that was enough, so that discount will be increased to 20 cents between September 1, 2022 and November 1, 2022.

25 euro discount on a tank of 50 liters

The discount for motorists can therefore amount to 50 cents. This results in a price of 1.5 euros per liter if fuel prices remain at the same level. That means according to website gocar.be a discount of 25 euros on a 50 liter tank. Unfortunately, most Dutch holidaymakers are already back in their own country when the discounts are implemented.

The Netherlands is still one of the most expensive countries in Europe in terms of petrol prices. In many of our neighboring countries you can therefore quickly count on considerably lower amounts at the pump. Nevertheless, the relatively high prices put off many holidaymakers. A survey shows that 36 percent of Dutch people who normally go on holiday by car, even consider not going at all.





