Ltake a walk with us to the exciting history of southern Helsinki. The loop travels from Töölö via Lapinlahti, Ruoholahti and Jätkäsaari to the Boulevard and from there to the Esplanade, Erottaja and Kamppi. The length of the tour is about 7 kilometers and can be started from anywhere or walk in sections on different days.

Along the way, there are eight destinations where you can stop and listen from your mobile device to what exactly happened in the city a long time ago. When you are in the right place, your smartphone locates you and the audio stories are activated. Click and listen!

The tour can also be done virtually from home on a computer. So if you are reading this now on your computer, you can click on the items on the map and listen or read the stories.

Kthe walking tour is based on the series of stories in this place a long time ago, published in the Monthly Supplement. Journalist Anu Nousiainen has been writing it since the beginning of 2016. He has been searching for dozens of fascinating microhistorical stories from all over Helsinki over the past 150 years. A book of the same name based on the series was released this fall and can be purchased for example from here.

If location doesn’t work, check your device’s settings to see if a browser (such as Safari or Chrome) can use the location. For Apple devices: Settings → Privacy → Location Services. On Android devices: app details → permissions → location.