Lean the british stood on the asphalt in the corner of the hotel Hesperia and smoked. It was a cold Saturday in April, the snow had melted, and Helsinki was bare and bare. Even after the winter, people also looked pale.

David Jones held a cigarette in his left hand. The fingers were long, thin, and white, and their nails were varnished. He had combed his hair straight behind his head, and in the courtyard of the Hotel Hesperia in the bright light of spring, their orange-yellow color struck his eye like the first widow’s leaf.

David Jones had arrived from Moscow to Helsinki by train. He was afraid of flying, and because of the train journey he was a day late. Because of that, only a handful of fans were waiting at the train station. They had smelled the perfume as he stepped off the train onto the station dock.

“Who’s that carrot?” some curious passerby asked.

Mersu, who had been black, had transported him past Mannerheimintie past the Parliament House and the Finlandia Hall. He was sitting in the back seat in a red leather seat behind the driver. When he arrived at the hotel’s front door, he had handed out autographs from the car window.

David Jones sucked his cigarette. She looked very skinny as she stood in that long black leather jacket and loose blonde straight pants.

He was wearing the same comfortable moccasins as in Moscow. He had been there with him Iggy Pop. They were the same age, 29 years old, and at Red Square, Iggy had taken photos with his Polaroid camera.

David Jones, or musician David Bowie, held a press conference in the lobby of the Hotel Hesperia and performed in the FAQ Hall of the Exhibition Center on Saturday, April 24, 1976. After that, he and rock singer Iggy Pop were seen at the Natsa Club on Kasarmikatu. Bowie left Helsinki for a Swedish ship to Stockholm. During his visit to Helsinki, he had a bad drug problem and was addicted to cocaine. Hotel Hesperia is now the Hotel Crowne Plaza.