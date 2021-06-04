In this place a long time ago Mathilda Wrede, the daughter of a noble family, tried to heal the infamous murderer Matti Haapoja

They were met in the prison cell several times. The prisoner was suspected of murdering a prostitute on Albertinkatu.

Matti Haapoja was Finland’s best-known violent offender and fugitive. He was 45 years old, sitting on his convictions in Siberia but running away and returning home.

Mathilda Wrede was a 26-year-old pit of a noble family, the daughter of the governor of Vaasa. He had asked to see Haapoja as soon as he was brought to Katajanokka Prison, and has come every day since.

Some connection had been made in the cell meetings, although Haapoja had at first mocked Wrede, barking ugly and skinny. But Wrede hadn’t cared. When Haapoja said his heart was even harder than a stone and compared it to a mountain, Wrede had replied that then there was hope. There were always cracks in the mountain into which the seed could push its roots.

Now Mathilda Wrede had come to Haapoja in support of the grater when the murder charges were read. It was the morning of October 29, 1890. The crowd had arrived at Senate Square in good time. Everyone wanted to see Haapoja. But when the doors of the Town Hall were opened, the public was not allowed into the hall.

Wrede was directed to sit opposite Haapoja. His legs were shackled with stronger-than-usual metal shackles.

“I have committed murder, and I confess it,” Haapoja told the judge in Finnish. There was a note from a South Ostrobothnian knife junkie.

He said he regretted it. He had reportedly apologized to God.

Matilda Wrede had given her a Bible in her cell and written it on the front page:

Matti Haapoja from a friend Mathilda Wrede.

To the newspapers, Wrede had said he believed Haapoja’s repentance was real.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal worked in 1890 in the Town Hall in Bock's house. The trial was probably held in one of the smaller halls of the house. Haapoja was sentenced to life imprisonment and transferred to Kakola, Turku, where he was hanged in 1895. For Mathilda Wrede, suicide was a severe blow.