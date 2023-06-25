Talk to your loved one who is gone. It’s possible with the Phone of the Wind. Mieke van der Meer is the initiator of the first Telephone of the Wind in the Netherlands. Four telephones in the Netherlands now form ‘a loving network of disconnected telephones’. “The fact that you talk to someone and assume that you really make contact, that is emotional.”
