Volunteers Jean-Pierre Bernadet (63), André Lavie (65) and Michel Vazquez (69) are working in the morning sun for the Grenade-sur-l’Adour rugby club, located in an old farm. Lavie and Vazquez – two short, broad men with silver hair – stand hunched over a rectangular board. They discuss softly in lilting French with a heavy southern accent. One by one they fill the correct letters of a mold with bright blue paint.

The result is impressive, and is celebrated with a glass of pastis: a white board with straight blue letters. It will soon be announced on the main street that on October 1, mussels and fries will be on the table at the Union Sportive Grenadoise (USG), at the end of a match against the club from the town of Herm, about 60 kilometers away. “There are already 180 registrations,” says Bernadet, beaming.

We’re in the middle l’Ovalie, the southwestern corner of France where the oval-shaped rugby ball is never far away. Nowhere in France is the percentage of rugby players as high as in the southwestern regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie. In some places, one in ten people play the sport. Rugby is everywhere here: sooner or later you will come across a rugby field with its recognizable goal posts in every village. Bookstore displays are filled with biographies of rugby stars like Antoine Dupont. In the evening on the street, young people do not kick football, but throw a rugby ball back and forth. And in the real rugby chapel in the village of Larrivière-Saint-Savin you can get married surrounded by stained glass windows of baby Jesus with a rugby ball in his hand.

Rugby World Cup

When many people think of rugby, they mainly think of England, but France is also an important rugby country – as evidenced by the fact that it is organizing this year’s World Cup, which will be played from September 8 to October 28 in stadiums throughout France. Remarkably, the French rugby adventure did not start in 2017 l’Ovalie, says British sports historian Tony Collins of De Montfort University in Leicester via video link. “English traders took the sport to northern France in the 1870s, after which the first French rugby club was founded in [de Normandische havenstad] Le Havre. English wine merchants in the Bordeaux region also played rugby.”

At that time, the Franco-German war had just ended, from which France had emerged as the loser. “France’s self-confidence had taken a huge hit and elites were asking themselves: how can we regain our lost pride and strengthen the nation,” says Collins. The French, especially in the figure of Pierre de Coubertin – the founder of the modern Olympic Games – copied their British neighbors for this. “De Coubertin saw that sport and therefore rugby was one of the cornerstones of the British Empire and wanted it spirit also to France. Rugby had to raise a new generation of strong, masculine French people.”

Hated elites in Paris

French rugby professionalized quickly, and in 1906 the national team was deemed good enough to compete against England (France lost). Four years later it was allowed to participate in the Five Nations (now Six Nations). “It made rugby play an enormous role in national pride: only on the rugby field can France compete against its traditional enemy England every year.”

Initially, rugby was mainly practiced at elite schools in the northern half of France, but the sport soon spread to more southern departments. “There, rugby was associated with local pride and a way to show who was the best. Especially when southern clubs had the opportunity to take on the hated elites in Paris.”

Stained glass window in Notre-Dame-du-Rugby with Jesus with rugby ball. Photo Luc Olivier/AFP

The sport then spread like wildfire. “The feeling arose everywhere: our village should also have a club. So all kinds of players were attracted: from the elites to workers and farmers.” This is how rugby became a popular sport in south-west France. “Very different from England, where rugby is a sport for lawyers, doctors and bankers.”

French rugby has evolved over the years – it has become less violent, it has made room for women. Major clubs in the South West have a mixed or women’s team; small clubs like USG send their girls and women to an umbrella regional women’s team. But rugby is still a sport of the people, says volunteer Pierre Bernadet – a man with bushy eyebrows and a generous smile. “When you arrive at the rugby club, you leave your profession at the entrance.”

Muscular arms

The mayor’s son as well as the children of farmers and workers also play at the larger club Stade Montois – located in Mont-de-Marsan, a half-hour drive from Grenade-sur-l’Adour. It gives the club a safe feeling, says 17-year-old player Manon Piarrine before a training session. Her muscular arms reveal that she has been playing for years. “The coaches, the parents and the players form a kind of family.”

The sense of community is strengthened by the traditions that rugby instills l’Ovalie surround. For example, after a match the hosting club always provides an extensive meal for both teams – often with local specialties such as duck heart or arraignée de porc. Neighbors and relatives often join in. “We are rivals on the field,” says Piarrine. Her clubmate Enzo Spadetto (17) agrees: “Prior to the match and during the match things can get tough – we have big clashes on the field.” But once the match is over, the rivalry is gone. “Then we are all friends.”

The love for rugby may be fervent in south-west France, but that does not automatically translate into the best results. Some strong French teams are coming out l’Ovalie, such as Toulouse, which won the Top 14 national competition this year, but other top clubs come from cities such as Paris or Montpellier. According to former rugby player and current chairman of the Notre-Dame-du-Rugby rugby chapel Michel Rechede (65), this is because the salary of rugby players is relatively low, which also keeps other avenues open at a young age. “Guys who come from here therefore go to study in cities like Toulouse or Paris and end up in those clubs.”

Biggest win ever: 96-0

Those same boys now form the national team that defends France’s honor at the World Cup. “Captain Antoine Dupont, but also other players such as Grégory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch, Pierre Bourgarit, come from the area,” says Rechede proudly. So far they have held up well at the World Cup: les Bleues started the tournament with a win over New Zealand, before also beating Uruguay and Namibia. The latter country was humiliated last Thursday: France achieved its biggest victory ever: 96-0. France will play one last group match against Italy on Friday, after which it will most likely end up in the quarter-finals with other favorites such as Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand.

Experts do not agree on whether France can really win a World Cup – it would be the first time ever. Rechede: “In the quarter-finals we have to play against South Africa or against Ireland, the current number one in the world. So it becomes very complicated.”

Historian Collins is more confident. “The French have a strong team and it is a home game – the atmosphere in the stadiums looks great. And many people give it to France, for example underdog and win virtually the only non-English speaking rugby nation.”

These World Cup matches are followed faithfully in Mont-de-Marsan and Grenade-sur-l’Adour, where neighborhood cafes are currently full of blue-white-red flags and other merchandise of the World Cup. Yet most seem to be more concerned about the performance of their own local teams.

For example, the eyes of Manon Piarrine and Enzo Spadetto start to shine when they talk about the upcoming derby against nearby Dax. And the USG volunteer retirees show more enthusiasm when they recall stories from the past – about how much drinking there was, fighting and how heavy the rugby balls, which were then made of leather, became when it rained – than when it comes to the World Cup. And when it comes to the moules frites which will be served next week. Bernadet: “Are you coming too?”