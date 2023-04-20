Home page politics

In Luxembourg, the national ban on glyphosate has been lifted. One reason: In the EU, the active ingredient is approved at least until the end of the year. Toxicologists call for the end.

After the Luxembourg Administrative Court overturned the national ban on the weed killer glyphosate, the debate about the controversial active ingredient is also gaining ground EU-Level back on track. Especially since the reduction of chemical pesticides within the framework of the pesticides regulation is currently one of the most controversial goals of European environmental and agricultural policy.

In January 2021, Luxembourg was the first EU member to adopt a national ban on glyphosate. The The chemical company and glyphosate manufacturer Bayer had sued and now also get right in the second instance. As long as the active ingredient is permitted at EU level, there is no reason for a national effort to go it alone, the court said in its reasoning. Glyphosate does not pose an unacceptable risk to human or animal health.

Glyphosate ban: Toxic effect on the nervous system

Norbert Fraeyman, toxicologist from the University of Ghent, sees things differently. The question of the harmfulness of the active ingredient is too limited to carcinogenicity. Although glyphosate is carcinogenic, the factor is actually many times lower than, for example, smoking and roughly on the same level as meat consumption. Much more important, but hardly noticed, are the negative effects on the microbiome and thus on the central nervous system. This not only has health consequences for people, but also threatens numerous insect and bird species.

In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic,” sparking a heated debate. Still, it’s the most widely used herbicide in the world today, and that’s the main problem, Fraeyman said. As a result of excessive use, numerous weeds have now developed resistance to the active ingredient, which is leading to even greater use in agriculture.

The environmental movement “Extinction Rebellion” protests against the extinction of species in front of the entrance to the chemical company Bayer Monsanto. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

“Glyphosate must be banned in the agricultural sector,” demands the scientist. “Not just because it’s carcinogenic, but because of its extremely high overall toxic profile and the effort that would be needed to contain the consequences.”

EU-wide approval until December 15, 2023

In 2017, an EU-wide ban on glyphosate was on the agenda in Brussels for the first time. A corresponding citizens’ initiative received over a million signatures. But some organizations, including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), came to the conclusion that the active substance was harmless. The approval, also with the approval of the federal government, was granted for a further five years.

In December 2022, after much back and forth with the member states, the EU Commission extended the approval by another year until mid-December. The official reason: the examination procedure for renewed approval by EFSA was not yet complete. A corresponding result is expected in July, with a vote in the fall.

MEP Sarah Wiener (Greens) says it is difficult to assess at this point in time whether there will then be an EU-wide ban on glyphosate. There is still no foreseeable majority trend among the member states. “If the ban doesn’t come this year, it will definitely be later.” The research is clear, risk and damage to biodiversity and health have become unbearable, says the agricultural politician and calls on the Commission to observe the precautionary principle.

Farmers’ association: EU has “tightest system in the world”

“Europe has the strictest approval system for plant protection products in the world,” counters the Agricultural Industry Association. Plant protection products approved in Europe are safe and urgently needed to ensure yield and quality.

Nevertheless, agriculture is ready to further reduce the use, says Bernhard Krüsken, Secretary General of the German Farmers’ Association. However, this can only work through technical and voluntary solutions, not through bans, which always have consequences in cultivation.

“In this case, the only alternative is to use the plow more intensively again. This in turn requires much more energy and thus leads to a significant increase in CO₂ emissions. Against the background of climate change, the ban on this active ingredient is therefore counterproductive,” says Krüsken.

Federal government wants to ban glyphosate by the end of 2023

The Nevertheless, the federal government wants to stick to its ban plans and glyphosate according to the coalition agreement until the end of 2023 take off the market. “Should the approval be extended at EU level, we will examine further steps for a national ban on use,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Agriculture.

Strict rules on the use of glyphosate have already applied in Germany since the amendment of the Plant Protection Ordinance in autumn 2021. For example, the herbicide may only be used in agriculture if other measures cannot be carried out. Use in gardens or parks is already prohibited.

