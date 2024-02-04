Detecting bone fractures using artificial intelligence. It has been happening since last month at Meander Medical Center in Amersfoort. This means that the injured footballer does not have to wait as long and the Emergency Department is relieved of the burden. But there's more. The Meander AI & Data Science Center The hospital's 'AI lab' is working on numerous smart Artificial Intelligence applications for medicine.
Iris van den Boom
#hospital #checks #leg #broken #39The #results #minutes39
