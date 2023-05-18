Hanging a tree from the rear view mirror is not a good idea. You won’t have much room for passengers and the leaves or needles will be in plain view of the driver, not to mention all the resin that gets into the cabin. But even such a small tree that serves as an air freshener, you are not allowed to hang from the interior mirror of the police in Spain.

Other accessories such as dice, a teddy bear or a face mask are also not allowed to hang from the interior mirror. Article 18.1 of the Spanish traffic regulations states: ‘The driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain the necessary field of vision for driving for his own safety, that of the other occupants of the vehicle and other road users.’ In other words, make sure you don’t hang anything in front of the driver.

Incidentally, environmental stickers or stickers from the technical inspection may simply get in the way. Ultimately, it is up to the police officer to apply this article or let a driver go. If the officer decides that the air freshener hanging from the rear-view mirror is too big, the driver will be fined 200 euros. Saves the tickets for the football match where your children need to go.