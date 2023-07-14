Spain (more often referred to as ‘this holiday country’ by online versions of popular Dutch newspapers) has a new method to ensure that people actually stop at a stop sign: with a speed camera. According to the Spanish National Transport Agency, 1,100 people die every year because a stop sign is ignored.

The camera records every car that passes by. The system then checks whether or not you have stopped. If you have secretly driven on, the images will go to the Spanish counterpart of the CJIB. There the images are reviewed again. The system is according to the Spanish newspaper Motocyclismo ‘perfectly calibrated’.

What is the fine if you are flashed at a stop sign?

Turns out you were indeed speeded without stopping at a stop sign? Then you will be fined 200 euros. For the time being, the flash at a stop sign is still in the test phase. It is not yet known where the real stop signs with speed cameras will be placed. Anyway, a good idea to just stop at such an octagonal sign – also in the Netherlands.