Anyone who goes on holiday to the United States cannot do without a rental car, unless you are going on a city trip. Giving right of way at equivalent intersections is very different there than here.

The US is one of the most popular overseas holiday countries. Many Dutch people book a tour of cities and national parks, whether or not with a rental car or camper. The traffic rules are similar to those in Europe, but there are quite a few exceptions. For example, turning right at a red traffic light is allowed, unless there is a sign that explicitly prohibits this. You will then see a sign saying ‘no right turn on red‘. You must of course take into account traffic from other directions, which probably has a green light and therefore priority.

75 miles per hour

You can also drive faster in most places in the US than in the Netherlands, because the maximum speed is 75 miles per hour in a number of places. One mile is 1.6 km/h, so this means you can drive at 120 km/h. You can also overtake on the right. Most Americans drive on the principle of 'keep your lane', which means that they do not turn right after overtaking, but stick to their lane. Trucks are also allowed to drive 110 km/h, so don't be alarmed if you are overtaken by ten-ton trucks with often roaring engines.

In the cities you have to take into account that you stop at the stop line if you see that you cannot cross the intersection with a green light without stranding in the middle of the intersection. This is strictly prohibited in the US, because traffic must be able to continue to flow. In many American cities, at an intersection with traffic lights, there is a sign that reads ‘blocking the box: $1000 fine‘. That is a hefty fine for blocking the intersection (more than 900 euros).

Stop signs

Unlike in the Netherlands, traffic from the right does not have priority in the United States. Strangely enough, with equivalent intersections, it is about who first stops at the intersection in question. The person who stops first may also drive first. If two drivers stop more or less simultaneously at such an intersection, the driver from the right must be given right of way. If two oncoming drivers stop at the same time at such an intersection, the driver who is turning must give way to the driver who is driving straight ahead.

No international driver’s license required

Americans also stop at stop signs when there is no one to be seen in the area. It’s best to do just that, because intersections with stop signs are a favorite spot for US police officers.

You can use carpool lanes in and around major cities. These are marked with a wybert above the road, just like in France and other countries. In many cases you are already allowed on it if you are in a car with two people. This can save a lot of traffic jams and therefore time in large cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. You do not need an international driver’s license to drive in the US during holidays.

For an overview of all traffic rules in America, look here here at the ANWB.