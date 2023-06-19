Admit it, your first thought was ‘how are they ever going to check that’. But if you’re sweating carrots behind the wheel, you betray yourself pretty quickly. Because in the United Kingdom you can actually get a fine if you drive without air conditioning on a hot day. Websites like this report this Express and The Sun. The fine can be up to 5,000 pounds, which is almost 6,000 euros.

It is described in rule 237 in the Highway Code, which you can see as the English counterpart to the Road Traffic Act. By law, cars must be ‘well ventilated’ on hot days to avoid drowsiness. So you have to stay sharp behind the wheel, which is difficult in a closed car without air conditioning when it is 30+ degrees outside.

So if you turn off the air conditioning, you have to open the windows. Whether you will really get a fine very quickly if you drive without air conditioning, we doubt that. Every car has blowers that also pump outside air in when the air conditioning is turned off. We dare to argue that this also counts as ‘ventilating’. But as the English equivalent of The Telegraph it says…

Even if there is no law…

Either way, it’s a good idea to make sure you don’t get dehydrated or get heatstroke in the car. So even if it wouldn’t be a legal requirement in England to turn on the air conditioning, it’s a smart idea to do some heat management in the cabin. Hopefully most motorists have enough common sense to figure this out for themselves.