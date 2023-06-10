Norway wants to ban the sale of new cars with a combustion engine in 2025. This also includes hybrids. We’ve double-checked, but that’s two years away. While we complain here that 2035 is too early, it seems that the people of Norway have no problem with the disappearance of the petrol and diesel car from the dealers.

According to the Norwegian Traffic Federation OFV 13,342 new cars were sold in Norway in May. Of these, only 435 had only a petrol or diesel engine, which amounts to only 3.3 percent. Another 15 percent is hybrid. The vast majority – no less than 80.7 percent – ​​is fully electric. A quarter of EV sales are Tesla Model Y.

Will there be no petrol cars in Norway at all in 2025?

That could be, but we don’t assume that. It seems that when buying a car you can also go for a used car. The existing copies will therefore continue to drive for a while. What makes the situation in Norway interesting for the rest of the world is that the country can act as a kind of vision of the future.

The aim in Europe is still to stop selling new cars that emit CO2 by 2035. With a small exception for cars that run on CO2-neutral fuel. So it will be interesting to see what happens to the second-hand market in Norway from 2025. What happens to the existing fleet? And with the prices at the pump when everyone starts loading?