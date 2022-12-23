Very good days.

In this eighth innlet us meditate on the hope of Maria and Josewhich made them walk without discouragement and without grumbling.

Lord, even though we do not understand many things, the certainty that good will overcome evil and that you will make new heavens and a new earth for those who fight to make a better world, encourages us not to stop and continue on our way without ever feeling defeated.

May we continue doing good and seeking justice, even though we see that many close their doors and there is no inn for us, just as there was none for us. Jose and Maria.

Let’s all repeat this sentence: Jose and Maria, that like you, we always trust that God’s love and faithfulness will make us a way out of our problems.

Come, Lord Jesus.